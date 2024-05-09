Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 123.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

