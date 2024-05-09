Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

