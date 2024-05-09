Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 236 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 164.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $101.24 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

