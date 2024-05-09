Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 240 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Arcosa by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $89.17.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACA

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.