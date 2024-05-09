Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 896 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4,019.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

