Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.71.

Masimo Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Masimo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masimo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,393,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $90,859,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

