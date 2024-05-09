MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.08.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -751.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

