Mativ Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Mativ has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Mativ has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of MATV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,932. The company has a market cap of $995.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Mativ has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Mativ will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

