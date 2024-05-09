McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.34. 735,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.43 and a 200 day moving average of $282.90. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

