McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Down 17.5%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.78. Approximately 111,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 33,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.71.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.96.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of C$79.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0820073 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

