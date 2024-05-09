MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.72. 227,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 220,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.
MDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.
MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.18. MDA had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.6618445 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. MDA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.00%.
In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
