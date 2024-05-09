Mercantile (LON:MRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $236.50

Shares of Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 236.50 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 235.72 ($2.96), with a volume of 111012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($2.91).

Mercantile Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,365.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mercantile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Mercantile Company Profile

In related news, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,221.11). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

