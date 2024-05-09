Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.2 %

SQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 416,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.