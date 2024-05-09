Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.