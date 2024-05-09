Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $327.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $329.14.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,254 shares of company stock worth $7,484,643. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

