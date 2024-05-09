Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,141,000 after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $167.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

