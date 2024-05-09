Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

