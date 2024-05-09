Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $182.91 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

