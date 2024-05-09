Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Down 15.1%

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.46 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.46 ($0.06). Approximately 7,800,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,084,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.38.

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

