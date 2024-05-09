Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.14 million and approximately $241,793.38 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,633,398 coins and its circulating supply is 35,989,451 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

