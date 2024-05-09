Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $39.90-40.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 guidance to $8.90-9.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $37.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,290.42. 171,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,739. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,411.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.63 by $1.26. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

