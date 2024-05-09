Michael J. Farrell Sells 14,683 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 211,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $237.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

