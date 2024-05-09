Michael Listner Sells 264 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Listner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $13,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

OBT stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.