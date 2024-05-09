MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Shares of MFIC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 140,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

