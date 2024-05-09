Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

