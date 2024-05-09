Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $66.00 at JMP Securities

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 155.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 631,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

