Mizuho Increases Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$59.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up C$2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.71. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$64.89 and a 12 month high of C$92.48. The stock has a market cap of C$39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.6844584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutrien

In related news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,077.24. In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total transaction of C$388,825.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,077.24. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $109,899. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.