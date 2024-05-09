Mizuho Increases United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $48.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

PRKS stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

