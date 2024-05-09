Mizuho Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 697.89 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5,918.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,938,000 after buying an additional 1,897,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.