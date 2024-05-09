Mizuho Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $650.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.56.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $589.43 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.