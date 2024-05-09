Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Trading Down 12.5%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 2,019,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,652,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

