Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.69. 3,092,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,866. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

