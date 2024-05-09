Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 3.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Mohawk Industries worth $25,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3,935.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.60. 174,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

