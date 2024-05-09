Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 2,824 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total transaction of $5,808,640.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $708.02. 352,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,293. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

