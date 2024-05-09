Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $708.02. The stock had a trading volume of 352,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,293. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,433,560.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares in the company, valued at $140,433,560.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,066,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

