MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.29. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,674. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after buying an additional 580,375 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 381,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,299,000 after purchasing an additional 377,172 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

