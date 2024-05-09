Morguard Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

MRC stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$111.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.62. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$100.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.58.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$312.86 million for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Morguard will post 23.7068966 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

