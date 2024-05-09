Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 675 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 649.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $256.71. 567,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

