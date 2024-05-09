Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 240,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.64. 36,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

