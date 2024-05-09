Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

SCHW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. 694,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

