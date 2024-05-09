Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 1,407,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,348,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

