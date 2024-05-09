Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after acquiring an additional 649,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,270,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 349,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

