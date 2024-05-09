Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. 49,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,394. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

