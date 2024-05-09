Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $449.73. The company had a trading volume of 414,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $451.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

