MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MRC Global Trading Up 8.7 %

MRC Global stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 444,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,456. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

