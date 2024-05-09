Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00 to $0.05 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,204. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

