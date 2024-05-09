Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 2.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Universal Display worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OLED stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $173.17. 131,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

