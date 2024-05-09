Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $77.95 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 16.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $77,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Baidu by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

