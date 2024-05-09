Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises approximately 0.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 310,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,742. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

