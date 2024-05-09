National Bankshares Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$7.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.23. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

